Get to Know: Q&A with Brewers reliever Jareda
The Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak caught up with Milwaukee Brewers reliever Jared Hughes to discuss switching teams within the National League Central, his outgoing personality and his fondness for surfing. Get to Know: Q&A with Brewers reliever Jared Hughes The Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak caught up with Milwaukee Brewers reliever Jared Hughes to discuss switching teams within the National League Central, his outgoing personality and his fondness for surfing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC