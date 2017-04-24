Former Brewers pitcher LaTroy Hawkins calls Milwaukee "a great sports city"
In case you forgot: After an injury-plagued 2010 campaign, he was one of the team's most important relievers the next year, going 1-1 with a 2.54 ERA in 49 games, helping Milwaukee win the National League Central Division and reach the NL Championship Series in 2011. That season was the best and most memorable in recent franchise history; apparently, the experience and the city of Milwaukee made quite an impression on Hawkins, too.
