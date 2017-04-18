Eric Thames extends home run streak to five games as Brewers best Cubs
The Brewers' new slugger, imported from a stint in Korea, has seven homers in 14 games this year and six over his past five games. Milwaukee signed the 30-year-old to return to MLB after blasting 124 homers over three years in the Korean major leagues.
