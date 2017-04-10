Donaldson leaves game after aggravating sore right calf

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson strikes out during sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson strikes out during sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.