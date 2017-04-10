Donaldson back in lineup as designated hitter
Third baseman Josh Donaldson returned to the Blue Jays' lineup Wednesday night after missing parts of the previous two games with tightness in his right calf. Donaldson was forced to leave Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the sixth inning after feeling discomfort while trying to beat out a ground ball.
