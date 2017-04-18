Diaz's pinch-homer lifts Cardinals past Brewers 4-1

St. Louis Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz is greeted at the dugout by teammates Yadier Molina, left, and Yadier Molina after hitting a solo home run off of Milwaukee Brewers' Carlos Torres during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Milwaukee. less St. Louis Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz is greeted at the dugout by teammates Yadier Molina, left, and Yadier Molina after hitting a solo home run off of Milwaukee Brewers' Carlos Torres during the seventh inning of ... more St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko is hugged by Yadier Molina after hitting a triple and then scoring on a throwing error during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.