Cubs make it a draft-pick parade past Brewers

16 hrs ago

For the second time in the new season, the Cubs started their first-round draft picks from the years 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. Javier Baez, Albert Almora Jr. Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber were all over the place in an 11-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

Chicago, IL

