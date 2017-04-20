Cubs' John Lackey and Chris Bosio imply Eric Thames is using PEDs
Brewers 1B/OF Eric Thames homered in his fifth consecutive game in Monday's series opener against the Cubs. It came on a 3-2 breaking ball thrown by starter John Lackey leading off the top of the third inning at Wrigley Field.
