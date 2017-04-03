Cubs head up the road for 3-game set ...

Cubs head up the road for 3-game set in Milwaukee

11 hrs ago

The reigning World Series champion Cubs have yet to play in Chicago this season but they will get closer this weekend with a three-game series in Milwaukee after spending nearly a full week in St. Louis. The Cubs, who arrived in St. Louis last Friday and stayed until Thursday evening because of a postponed game, went 11-8 against the Brewers a year ago with a 79-74 run differential.

Chicago, IL

