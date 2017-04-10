Colorado Springs Sky Sox lose pitcher...

Colorado Springs Sky Sox lose pitchers' duel in Memphis

14 hrs ago

Matt Garza threw five innings in a pitcher's duel, but a pair of solo home runs propelled Memphis to defeat the Sky Sox, 2-1, in front of 3,660 at AutoZone Park Wednesday night. Making his first appearance with Colorado Springs in a rehab appearance, the Brewers right-hander threw five innings, allowing two hits and striking out four Redbird batters, with the only run coming on a solo leadoff home run in the first inning by Todd Cunningham.

Chicago, IL

