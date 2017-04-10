Brewers win 4th straight with 10-4 ro...

Brewers win 4th straight with 10-4 rout of Reds

19 hrs ago

Eric Thames homered for the second straight night and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 Friday night. Thames' third home run of the season capped Milwaukee's four-run sixth inning against a Cincinnati bullpen that went into the game with a National League-best 1.13 ERA.

