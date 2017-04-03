Brewers' Keon Broxton hit in head by pitch, leaves game
Brewers center fielder Keon Broxton left Thursday's game against the Rockies after he was drilled in the head with an errant pitch. Broxton was at bat in the second inning when Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela served a 93 mph fastball, hitting the outfielder square in the face.
