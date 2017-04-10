Brewers' "Hitting 4 the Cycle" benefit bike ride will return Aug. 12

Brewers Community Foundation is proud to announce the return of the "Hitting 4 the Cycle" benefit bike ride on Saturday, August 12. Registrants will participate in a 25-mile route that starts and ends at Miller Park, followed by a tailgate party in the parking lots. Riders will conclude the festivities by attending that evening's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

