Brewers' "Hitting 4 the Cycle" benefit bike ride will return Aug. 12
Brewers Community Foundation is proud to announce the return of the "Hitting 4 the Cycle" benefit bike ride on Saturday, August 12. Registrants will participate in a 25-mile route that starts and ends at Miller Park, followed by a tailgate party in the parking lots. Riders will conclude the festivities by attending that evening's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
