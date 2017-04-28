Brewers continue their dominance over the Reds
Milwaukee Brewers Eric Thames celebrates his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday Eric Thames left Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the top of the eighth inning with tightness in his left hamstring. The Brewers and Thames himself say the injury is not serious.
