Brewers claim Nick Franklin, designate Michaela

Brewers claim Nick Franklin, designate Michael Blazek The Brewers claimed utility player Nick Franklin off waivers from Tampa Bay and dropped reliever Michael Blazek. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2oCEGp3 Those factors merged Wednesday when they claimed utility player Nick Franklin off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.
