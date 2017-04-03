Brewers beat Cubs in extra innings, Rays outlast Blue Jays
Mike Montgomery threw a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th with bases loaded, allowing Ryan Braun to score for the Milwaukee Brewers. Reigning MLB champions the Chicago Cubs suffered a walk-off loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Tampa Bay Rays trumped the Toronto Blue Jays.
