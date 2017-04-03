Brewers add Goforth to 'pen; DFA Magnifico

The Brewers brought in a relief reinforcement on Sunday, but if you followed the team's bullpen battle in Spring Training, it was not the pitcher you probably expected. Instead of Rob Scahill , who had a sparkling spring and was one of the last bullpen candidates to miss the cut, the Brewers purchased David Goforth 's contract from Triple-A Colorado Springs and added him to a hard-worked 'pen for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs.

