Arenado and Reynolds homer, Rockies beat Brewers for 3-1 start

Nolan Arenado needed a few games to get warmed up after tying for the National League home run title last season with 41. Arenado led off the ninth inning with his first homer of the season to give the Colorado Rockies the lead in a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. "I'm just grinding to get comfortable," Arenado said.

