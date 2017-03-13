With or without Mesoraco, Reds to carry 2 catchers
With three weeks to go before Opening Day on April 3, manager Bryan Price felt Mesoraco had enough to be ready for the 25-man roster. "Before I do anything like count my eggs, I'm just going to let him progress, and not dangle the carrot out there and get too optimistic," Price said on Monday.
