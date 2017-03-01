With Dahl out, Parra looks to earn pl...

With Dahl out, Parra looks to earn playing time

Read more: Colorado Rockies

Logic says Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra 's opportunity for starts in left field expanded when David Dahl suffered a back injury that could keep him out for an extended period. But Parra said he believes he has overcome his biggest opponent -- a rough 2016.

Chicago, IL

