Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson, Jimmy Nelson make Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation
The Milwaukee Brewers already have their position player group set for Opening Day, but the question we've been waiting to have answered for the last several days is how the pitching staff will shake out. It was announced over a week ago that Junior Guerra would start on Opening Day and the club confirmed on Tuesday that Zach Davies would start game 2. Earlier today, the club finally announced who will fill out the starting rotation the final three spots in the rotation: #Brewers starting rotation is set: RH Junior Guerra, RH Zach Davies, RH Wily Peralta, RH Chase Anderson and RHP Jimmy Nelson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC