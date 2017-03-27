Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson, Jimmy Nelson make Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation

The Milwaukee Brewers already have their position player group set for Opening Day, but the question we've been waiting to have answered for the last several days is how the pitching staff will shake out. It was announced over a week ago that Junior Guerra would start on Opening Day and the club confirmed on Tuesday that Zach Davies would start game 2. Earlier today, the club finally announced who will fill out the starting rotation the final three spots in the rotation: #Brewers starting rotation is set: RH Junior Guerra, RH Zach Davies, RH Wily Peralta, RH Chase Anderson and RHP Jimmy Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.