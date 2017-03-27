Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson, Jimmy N...

Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson, Jimmy Nelson make Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Brew Crew Ball

The Milwaukee Brewers already have their position player group set for Opening Day, but the question we've been waiting to have answered for the last several days is how the pitching staff will shake out. It was announced over a week ago that Junior Guerra would start on Opening Day and the club confirmed on Tuesday that Zach Davies would start game 2. Earlier today, the club finally announced who will fill out the starting rotation the final three spots in the rotation: #Brewers starting rotation is set: RH Junior Guerra, RH Zach Davies, RH Wily Peralta, RH Chase Anderson and RHP Jimmy Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC