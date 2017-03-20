Where Are They Now? Former Harvard Pitchers Take the Mound
As the snow begins to melt away and the first signs of spring touch the air, three former Harvard pitchers are busy training to compete at the next level. Pitchers Brent Suter, Frank Herrmann, and Sean Poppen all share a background in a Crimson uniform.
