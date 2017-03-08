What We Learned: Let's play two at the same time
Travis Shaw has the inside track for the third base position for the upcoming season, but who else will factor into the equation? Team Israel has been the surprise story of the WBC so far, as they improved to 2-0 with some help from Brewers farmhand Cody Decker. While most of the team is just getting their breakfast, the six Brewers catchers in camp are starting their work for the day.
