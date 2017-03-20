WBC Roundup: Team USA shocks Villar and the Dominican, advance to semifinals
It turns out the Wisconsin Badgers knocking off #1 Villanova wasn't the only big upset in the sports world on Saturday night. Team USA defeated the defending champion Dominican Republic, securing the final spot in the World Baseball Classic semifinals with a 6-3 win.
