WBC Recap: Jorge Lopez, Puerto Rico advance to championship

All but one Brewers player who took part in this year's World Baseball Classic has returned to camp, but it will be a couple more days before that player gets back from Los Angeles. Brewers pitching prospect Jorge Lopez and Team Puerto Rico advanced to the Finals of the 2017 WBC with a 4-3 win over the Netherlands in an entertainingly sloppy, excitingly long game.

