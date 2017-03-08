Walker throws 4 no-hit frames; Ahmed ...

Walker throws 4 no-hit frames; Ahmed has big day

Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

Given the way Taijuan Walker and Chase Anderson pitched Friday, they probably would have liked it to be a regular-season game rather than a Spring Training one in which the D-backs held off the Brewers, 6-3, at Salt River Fields. Walker continued his dominant spring with four hitless innings in his third start, and he has now allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out 13 in nine scoreless spring innings.

