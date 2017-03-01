Top Draft pick Ray's rehab moves outdoors
He had been limited to the treadmill and the weight room before Friday, when the Brewers' medical staff cleared him to begin running outside. "He had a follow-up strength test that basically gets his conditioning to 'on-the-field conditioning,'" Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
