Top 15 fantasy third basemen for 2017You complete Fantasy Baseball guide Today at

It's been an impressive two seasons for Bryant -- the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP who also just happened to help the Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. Bryant, 25, brought his 30.6 percent strikeout rate from 2015 down to 22 percent in 2016, which helped improve his batting average from .275 to .292.

