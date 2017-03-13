Thames scratched; Broxton exits with ...

Thames scratched; Broxton exits with sore wrist

The Brewers scratched first baseman Eric Thames from the lineup with a sore right knee, then saw center fielder Keon Broxton exit with pain in his right wrist after three innings of Friday's 8-5 loss to the Royals at Maryvale Baseball Park. Broxton broke the same wrist last September while crashing into the ivy-covered brick wall at Wrigley Field, and attributed the discomfort he felt on a check swing Friday to a small bone chip in the joint.

