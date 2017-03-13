Thames hits first spring HR; Erceg hitting .450

The Brewers' Zach Davies tried to get his work in against the Cubs on Tuesday, but a pair of potential matchups in April loom, too. Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each hit solo homers off the right-hander in a 7-7 tie between the two Central Division teams in front of a sellout crowd of 15,478 at Sloan Park.

