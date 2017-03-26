Texas Rangers and Jonathan Lucroy Drop Extension Talks
According to Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram , Jonathan Lucroy said that discussions with the Texas Rangers about a possible contract extension have been tabled. While it is unknown whether or not the sides will attempt to rekindle discussions this season, many players prefer to not negotiate during the season.
