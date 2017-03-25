Susac, Pina, Bandy compete for Brewers' catching job

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Andrew Susac catches a ball before a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Phoenix. Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger is tagged out at home by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina as he tried to score on a fly out by Taylor Motter during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Peoria, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.