Susac, Pina, Bandy compete for Brewers' catching job
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Andrew Susac catches a ball before a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Phoenix. Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger is tagged out at home by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina as he tried to score on a fly out by Taylor Motter during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Peoria, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC