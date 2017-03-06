Susac, Pina, Bandy compete for Brewers' catching job

Andrew Susac, Manny Pina and Jett Bandy competing to become the Milwaukee Brewers' starting catcher, with one behind the plate and at designated hitter most days during spring training. "I think they've all done a really nice job of accepting that challenge, accepting the workload that's going to be on them, accepting their responsibility, and understanding that they are the players that are really connected the most to all of our roster," manager Craig Counsell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.