Susac out for 'a couple days' with neck stiffness
The Brewers have played five catchers so far this spring, and Andrew Susac has gotten the most time behind the plate, logging 42 innings over five games. Of those five, Susac , Bandy and Pina have limited Major League experience, and figure to be the prime contenders for roster spots.
