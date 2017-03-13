Spring training roundup: Mariners whacked by Brewers 24-3 - Mon, 13 Mar 2017 PST

Kirk Nieuwenhuis homered, doubled twice and drove in six runs, Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma was tagged for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings and Milwaukee added 10 more in the fourth in the Brewers' 24-3 thumping of the Mariners on Monday. Rockies newcomer Ian Desmond will have surgery on his broken left hand, the team said Monday without announcing a timetable for his return.

