Spring Training Game Thread #22: Kansas City Royals @ Milwaukee Brewers
While minor league games get underway today, the trimmed down Brewers came gets closer to Opening Day with today's game. The starting rotation has only three more turns through it before we get to Opening Day, and Jimmy Nelson is getting his chance today with his second start of the spring.
