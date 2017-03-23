Spring Game Thread #29: A's vs Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers came in to the last matchup against the Athletics on March 23rd riding extremely hot bats, ranking first in nearly every conceivable offensive category. Since Oakland punished the Brewers behind a solid pitching performance from Raul AlcA ntara and hot bats of their own en route to a 15-5 victory, Milwaukee hasn't won a game since and the bats have gone cold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC