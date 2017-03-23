Spring Game #25: A's 15, Brewers 5

Junior Guerra was a 31-year old rookie who quickly turned into Milwaukee's best pitcher, finishing the 2016 campaign with the best ERA by a Brewers starter since C.C. Sabathia in 2008. He carried that over through the Spring, compiling a 2-0 record with a 1.80 ERA and was tabbed by Craig Counsel to be Milwaukee's Opening Day starter on April 3rd.

