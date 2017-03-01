Shoemaker returns with two innings; S...

Shoemaker returns with two innings; Street exits

13 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Brewers right fielder Domingo Santana homered twice, but the Angels rallied for a 6-5 win on a walkoff single by David Fletcher Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Santana, who is coming off an injury-plagued first season with Milwaukee, slugged a two-run homer off Angels starter Matt Shoemaker in the first and added a solo shot off Abel De Los Santos in the third.

