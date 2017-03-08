Santana's HR powers Brewers bats vs. Padres
Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer in the third inning, sending the Brewers on to an 8-2 victory over the Padres on Thursday in Cactus League play at Peoria Sports Complex. It was the third home run of the spring for Santana, who is seeking to rebound from a 2016 season that included extended stints on the disabled list for shoulder and elbow injuries.
