Santana to start for DR Tuesday vs. Puerto Rico
Santana, who initially declined an invitation to pitch for his native country in the first round of the tournament, left for San Diego on Monday, and is scheduled to start on his normal day on Tuesday against Team Puerto Rico at Petco Park. He's expected to replace Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta on the roster.
