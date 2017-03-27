Royals outfielder Soler hurts oblique, will miss opener

Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler connects on a home run in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners in a spring training baseball game Friday, March 24, 2017, in Peoria, Ariz. Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler is congratulated after his two-run home run in the ninth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Peoria, Ariz., Friday, March 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.