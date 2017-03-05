Rockies' young pitchers hit hard by B...

Rockies' young pitchers hit hard by Brewers; Trevor Story homers, doubles

19 hrs ago

The Rockies' young guns got shelled Sunday afternoon in a 9-4 loss to Milwaukee. Right-handers Carlos Estevez , Ryan Castellani and James Farris suffered rough outings as the Brewers scored eight runs over their last four innings.

Chicago, IL

