Rockies' young pitchers hit hard by Brewers; Trevor Story homers, doubles
The Rockies' young guns got shelled Sunday afternoon in a 9-4 loss to Milwaukee. Right-handers Carlos Estevez , Ryan Castellani and James Farris suffered rough outings as the Brewers scored eight runs over their last four innings.
