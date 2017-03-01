Rockies' Chad Bettis, cancer free, wants more power - and more fun - in 2017
Here's the big deal: Spring training exhibition or not, Sunday marked the right-hander's first game at the major-league level since he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had surgery Nov. 29. "This was a huge step, but I'm just taking it a day at a time - still," said Bettis, who has designs on being a workhorse in the Rockies' rotation this season. "It was a lot of fun today.
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
