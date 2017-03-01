Rockies' Chad Bettis, cancer free, wants more power - and more fun - in 2017

Here's the big deal: Spring training exhibition or not, Sunday marked the right-hander's first game at the major-league level since he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had surgery Nov. 29. "This was a huge step, but I'm just taking it a day at a time - still," said Bettis, who has designs on being a workhorse in the Rockies' rotation this season. "It was a lot of fun today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.