Rockies' Chad Bettis, cancer free, wants more power - and more fun - in 2017

On Feb. 22, Bettis was given a healthy prognosis after blood tests and a tumor marker test showed he remains free of cancer Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis and manager Bud Black walk out of the bullpen after throwing during Spring Training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Feb. 22, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Here's the big deal: Spring training exhibition or not, Sunday marked the right-hander's first game at the major-league level since he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had surgery Nov. 29. "This was a huge step, but I'm just taking it a day at a time - still," said Bettis, who has designs on being a workhorse in the Rockies' rotation this season.

