Reds walk off against Brewers on Arismendy Alcantara double
On a day when every offensive player largely went nuts, the pitching on both sides was ten kinds of awful, and the scoreboard couldn't make up its mind, the JNMHSotG goes to the player who walked things off - Arismendy Alcantara . Alcantara entered this game late, but his 2-run double in the Bottom of the 9th put the Cincinnati Reds down as winners on the day, which was a fitting way to finish this actionable affair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC