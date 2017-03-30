Pina powers offense, but Milone strug...

Pina powers offense, but Milone struggles

13 hrs ago

A pitching matchup between starters hoping to crack their respective teams' Opening Day rotations developed into an offensive outburst, as the Reds outlasted the Brewers, 12-11, on Friday at Goodyear Park, capped by a two-run, walk-off double by Arismendy Alcantara . Reds shortstop Zack Cozart went 3-for-4 with a leadoff homer, part of a four-run first inning against Brewers starter Tommy Milone , who gave up seven earned runs on nine hits and two walks over 3 1/3 innings and struck out three.

Chicago, IL

