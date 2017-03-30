Pina, Marinez make first Opening Day roster

Brewers catcher Manny Pina will turn 30 years old in June, and he has played parts of 12 Minor League seasons in a professional career he nearly cut short three years ago while in Double-A. So, when Pina and fellow out-of-options player Jhan Marinez were informed Wednesday that they had made their first big league Opening Day roster, it was much more than a mere formality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.