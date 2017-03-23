Peralta throws 5 2/3 scoreless vs. Royals

After nine-and-a-half scoreless innings, Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi finally broke the deadlock against the Brewers, delivering a walk-off solo home run off reliever Rob Scahill to seal a 1-0 Royals win on Saturday at Surprise Stadium. Right-hander Wily Peralta , a rotation candidate for the Brewers, was strong over 5 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and no runs.

