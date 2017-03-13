Peralta: Classic experience like World Series

Peralta was back in Brewers camp on Tuesday in Phoenix while his Dominican Republic teammates prepared for second-round games in San Diego. Peralta, who pitched four strong innings of an extra-inning win over Colombia, was part of the D.R.'s "designated pitcher pool," and was only eligible for Round 1. Peralta pitched the Dominicans' third game of the tournament.

